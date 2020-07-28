Draya Michele made a pretty bad business move when she jumped on a podcast recently, making a tasteless joke about Megan Thee Stallion's shooting.

"I predict that they had some sort of Bobby & Whitney love that drove them down this type of road," she said about Megan and Tory Lanez. "I'm here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too."

The statement was enough for Megan to snap at her on Twitter, chastising her for making a joke about the situation. Savage X Fenty, Rihanna's lingerie brand, ended up removing all photos of Draya from their page, who was formerly announced as a brand ambassador for them. The brand also has Megan as a representative and it looks like Draya might have actually lost her deal with them.



Manny Carabel/Getty Images

"We've been made aware of this, thank you," tweeted the official Savage X Fenty account after somebody sent them Draya's comments. It looks like they might have dropped her from the roster because, in a new post, Draya hints that she's been losing income.

"Income < outcome," she wrote on Instagram. Of course, this does not directly point to her losing out on opportunities but one can only assume that the two could be connected.

We'll wait for an official statement before jumping to conclusions.

[via]