It's been a busy week for online controversies and it's only Wednesday. Since Monday, Kanye West has been dropping bombshell after bombshell over on Twitter with his late-night revelations and accusations, and today (July 22), Draya Michele found herself ensnared in drama following a few controversial remarks about Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"I predict that they had some sort of Bobby & Whitney love that drove them down this type of road," said Draya during a recent podcast interview. "I'm here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too." Megan Thee Stallion has been recovering from her injuries and has remained relatively quiet during this time, but she reappeared to vocalize her frustrations about Draya's jest.

"Dumb b*tch that sh*t ain’t f*cking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n*gga," Meg tweeted. Things are heating up over on Twitter where Draya is finding herself at the center of backlash, even after the model apologized for her comments. A user wrote, "I can’t believe @SavageXFenty hires women who encourage & support abusive/violent relationships!" alongside a video of Draya's interview. The official Twitter account for Rihanna's popular lingerie brand took the time to respond with a brief message.

"We've been made aware of this, thank you," Savage x Fenty replied. Draya Michele has been an ambassador for the brand, often posting sexy photos on social media. While Savage x Fenty didn't share what the future of their relationship will be with Draya, the public has weighed in with their predictions. Do you think Draya's remarks are cause for Savage x Fenty to part ways with her?