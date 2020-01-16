Megan Thee Stallion has been quite active on social media lately, keeping us posted on what she's up to. The designated Hot Girl most recently invited us into her kitchen where she was making breakfast with her friends, but this wasn't your average Thursday morning—unless, of course, you usually have your eggs with a side of twerking. Megan posted the slo-mo video of everyone prepping their dishes, interspersed with shots of her pals showing off their dance moves and dramatically spicing the food while leaping in the air. The cinematic clip, which she captioned "Breakfast this morning at the HOTGIRL HOUSE 🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂," was set to the most appropriate (or inappropriate, depends how hard you think about it) song for the occasion; Justin Bieber's comeback single, "Yummy."

While the title of the song choice certainly fit the food theme, it might be considered controversial due to the criticism Justin's received lately for his chart-hungry antics. After realizing that "Yummy" might not debut at #1 due to Roddy Ricch's occupation of the slot with his breakout single, "The Box," somewhat of a war broke out as Justin attempted to take the throne by whatever means necessary. However, it's definitely a safer bet for Megan to include the song in her video now than it would've been last week, since Roddy Ricch has officially prevented "Yummy" from debuting at #1 on the charts.

In terms of the video itself, Megan had plenty of her fellow female artists dying in the comments. Yung Baby Tate commented, "Lmfaooooo I’m crying at Kelsey slamming them biscuits down 😭😭," and Maliibu Miitch wrote, "Omgeeee this just made me miss u guys why Kelsey so damn silly I kant😫😫." Love & Hip Hop star Cyn Santana also chimed in with some positive words for Megan: "I’m so happy to see you surrounded with so much dope and light energy!!! Y’all r bomb 🌹🌹🌹🌹." Megan recently announced the release date of her next single, "B.I.T.C.H," dropping January 24th.