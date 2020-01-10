Justin Bieber jumped on Instagram Live yesterday and recorded himself on a bus with his wife Hailey Bieber as he invited fans to join his live session, just to ask them if they've streamed and downloaded his recent single, "Yummy." After getting a "yes" from most of his fans, he asked them to promise him they downloaded or bought the track, all in an effort to get his single to #1 on Billboard.



Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Justin's self-promo behaviour has pulled in some reactions from fans and users on Twitter who think the Canadian singer is tricking the system to get his number one placement. A banner appeared online that details instructions for fans to listen to "Yummy" on low volume while you sleep as well as buying the song on his website "multiple times." We can't confirm if Justin's team made the ad or if it was an eager fan following in Justin's footsteps.

Justin's new single is competing with Roddy Ricch's “The Box” for number one and it seems as though fans of each artist are fighting for their designated song.

Justin hasn't responded to these accusations of him "not playing fair" when it comes to pulling streams but it's clear he's not slowing down. We'll have to wait until Tuesday to see who gets the #1 spot.