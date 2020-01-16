Alongside DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion experienced one the biggest breakout campaigns of any other artist in 2019. In January, only the folks seriously tuned into what was buzzing in the rap world had heard of her but now, she's one of the most popular female rappers in the world. It's crazy how fast these things can happen. The star has been supplementing her highly-successful Fever mixtape for months, introducing us to Hot Girl Summer and linking up with some of the biggest names in the business. She just collaborated with Normani on "Diamonds" and now, it looks like she's getting back on her grind, inching us toward her upcoming debut album with the release of "B.I.T.C.H," the first solo single of the year from Meg.

Taking to social media this morning, the Houston rapper informed everybody to set their alarms for January 24, because that's when she'll be dropping her next single. Titled "B.I.T.C.H," the H-Town Hottie has a barking dog on her cover artwork and in her caption, she tagged her alter-ego "Suga," which possibly means we could be seeing her debut in a week's time.

Megan Thee Stallion has been previewing a ton of new music as of late, dropping hints of future collaborations with Pharrell, SZA, and others. Will you be checking for the new track at the end of the month?