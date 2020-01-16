Megan The Stallion has been working hard and playing hard and she deserves to do so coming off the most successful year of her budding music career. Now, it looks like the "Freak Nasty" performer has superseded her own expectations this early in her career as she took to her Instagram account to expose that she could have something in the works with legendary producer, Pharrell Williams.

In the short clip, Meg can be seen sporting a Gucci baseball cap and t-shirt as the multidimensional super-producer tediously bangs away on a synth keyboard. The hardly-harmonious keys reverberating from the studio speakers are reminiscent of that of an 8-bit video game soundtrack, but this private moment of curation was obviously just a look into the beginning stages of Pharrell-produced instrumentation.

With Meg and Normani's Birds of Prey collaborative project set to drop at the top of next month and Pharrell tentatively back in the studio alongside Chad Hugo, we can expect a big year from all parties involved in this condensed clip. Check out what could possibly be an upcoming Meg Thee Stallion x Pharrell Williams collab in the video provided below.