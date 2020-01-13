It's a huge day for Roddy Ricch. All weekend, people have been going after Justin Bieber for how he's been promoting his new single "Yummy." On a mission to have the track debut at the pole position on the Billboard Hot 100, the pop star has been urging fans to stream the single on repeat as they sleep, asking foreign fans to download virtual private networks to continue boosting his numbers. It's struck an entire conversation on social media pertaining to artist entitlement. Does Justin Bieber deserve a No. 1 hit automatically after returning from a lengthy hiatus? Apparently, the people have ruled and the answer is no.

With the new Billboard Hot 100 data being aggregated today, it was revealed that Roddy Ricch rose for the second week in a row, hitting the top spot on the charts with "The Box." The hit is currently making the rounds as a meme on TikTok, which has surely accounted for his tremendous recent success.

In addition to earning his first-ever No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, Roddy Ricch is celebrating in double because his album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial was also boosted to the Top Spot on the albums chart once again. With no albums debuting within the Top Ten, it was an easy lock for the Compton artist this week. How long do you think "The Box" will reign supreme?