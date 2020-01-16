Megan Thee Stallion had one hell of a year in 2019 but fans waited the entire year for her debut album. Although many suspected it would arrive before 2019 ended, that didn't end up being the case and fans are left anticipating its release this year. It could possibly be regarded as one of the most anticipated projects of the year and it seems like she might be kickin' off the campaign for it very soon.

Megan Thee Stallion announced that she'd be dropping some new music next week. The single, titled "B.I.T.C.H" is set to drop on Jan. 24th and it includes her own tribute to one of the greats. The song flips a Tupac sample from his single, "I’d Rather Be Ya N***a." She previously shared a snippet of the song on Instagram a few days ago, although at that point, it was unclear when it would drop.

Megan has never shied away from paying homage to the greats. She recently shared a quick freestyle on Instagram where she's rapping over a classic Biggie instrumental. Being a Houston Hottie, she also speaks highly of the late Pimp C's influence on her music throughout her career.

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper seems to be working heavily in the studio on her upcoming project. Most recently, she was spotted in the studio with Pharrell.