Megan Thee Stallion continued her vacation antics on Thursday night, when she shared a video of her and her girls dancing to an unreleased track. Meg's been kicking back since the new year started, enjoying some downtime and relaxing with her friends (and her dog, 4oe!) on her well-deserved break from her music career. However, Meg hasn't totally pushed her music out of her mind, and she's making sure we don't forget about her, either. She's been promoting her single with Normani, "Diamonds," which officially dropped everywhere on Friday. Along with this Birds of Prey collab, Thee Hot Girl also gave us a little sneak peak at what else she's been working on.

The clip begins with Meg asking, Why you wanna to play with me, you know I'm undefeated?" Meg included the lyrics that followed, "A real Hot Girl know how to keep a n*gga heated 🔥🔥🔥😛😛😛," in the caption of the video, which shows a booty-shaking Meg surrounded by her booty-shaking friends. She also wrote, "me and my friends be jamming all my music before it drop 💁🏽‍♀️," getting us all hyped to hear the full version of what so far sounds like a fire song. The Stallion squad have no idea how lucky they are for getting these previews of Meg's upcoming music.