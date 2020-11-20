Megan Thee Stallion Disses Tory Lanez & Kelsey Nicole Over Biggie Beat On "Shots Fired"

Megan Thee Stallion's debut studio album starts off exactly as it needed to: with a diss track against Tory Lanez, who capitalized off of her trauma by dropping an entire album themed around her July shooting.

"Shots Fired" is the introductory track from Good News, the official debut studio album from Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The superstar artist has been in headlines all year and, eight months after her shooting incident, details about that night are still relatively unclear. The world has heard both sides of the story and now, it's time for Megan to get something off her chest by addressing it all in a song.

The track sets the stage for the entire album, with Megan coming after Tory and his narrative by saying: "Imagine n***as lyin’ about shootin’ a real bitch/Just to save face for rapper n***as you chill with/Imagine me givin’ a fuck it was your fuckin’ birthday/You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday."

She goes on to say that, without Megan, Tory would have never been invited to Kylie Jenner's party and, without her, he would have been indicted because, in the direct aftermath of her shooting, she refused to say names or rat him out.

She also calls out his claims that the bullets never punctured her feet, saying: "You shot a 5’10” bitch with a .22/Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets/A pussy n***a with a pussy gun in his feelings/Okay, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch."

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion's "Shots Fired" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Imagine n***as lyin' 'bout shootin' a real bitch

Just to save face for rapper n***as you chill with

Imagine me givin' a fuck it was your fuckin' birthday

You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday

Now imagine me cockblockin' n***as on some dry shit

I don't want you on the bench, believe you wouldn't've been invited

And if it weren't for me, same week, you would have been indicted

You offered M's not to talk, I guess that made my friend excited, hmm

Now y'all in cahoots, huh, you a puss in boots