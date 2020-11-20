Megan Thee Stallion Drops Debut "Good News" Ft. Beyoncé, Big Sean, DaBaby, SZA, & More

This has been a monumental year for Megan Thee Stallion for a variety of reasons. The Houston rapper climbed the charts to the No. 1 spot with Cardi B as their "WAP" collaboration became a viral hit, and worldwide people were giving their renditions of her "Savage" dance once Beyoncé jumped on the remix. She's joined forces with a number of artists like Gucci Mane, Tyga, Normani, and Young Thug, and now it's time for "Hot Girl Meg" to share her debut album with the world. She recently announced the arrival of Good News, a by the sound of things, Megan is ready to speak her truth.

"Hotties , I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet," the rapper wrote on Instagram. "Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news." Meg's album features DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Popcaan, and of course, Beyoncé. Stream the album and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Shots Fired

2. Circles

3. Cry Baby ft. DaBaby

4. Do It On The Tip ft. City Girls

5. Sugar Baby

6. Movie ft. Lil Durk

7. Freaky Girls ft. SZA

8. Body

9. What's New

10. Work That

11. Intercourse ft. Popcaan & Mustard

12. Go Crazy ft. Big Sean & 2 Chainz

13. Don't Rock Me To Sleep

14. Outside

15. Savage (Remix) ft. Beyoncé

16. Girls In The Hood

17. Don't Stop ft. Young Thug