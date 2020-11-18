The case involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion is currently underway as the Canadian rapper appeared in court today for his arraignment. Tory pleaded not guilty to the charges that include assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He wasn't in attendance at his hearing but his lawyer appeared on his behalf where she inquired about the parameters of the protective order against Tory.



David McNew/Getty Images

Shawn Holley asked the judge why Megan Thee Stallion was allowed to speak about Tory and the shooting in the media. Specifically, Holley brought up the GQ cover that dropped this week where Megan Thee Stallion alleged Tory tried to offer her hush money. Tory's lawyer argued that this "prevents my clients from responding in a way that could be perceived as a communication with the complaining witness."

"It is very difficult, as you might understand, for him to read these things to which he strongly objects and denies,” Holley said, per TheShadeRoom. "Articles are coming out in which the witness is speaking about it specifically."

The judge presiding the case essentially stated that the protective order is in place for obvious reasons and if Tory does have any more inquiries, he should send it in writing.

The District Attorney then responded to the inquiry from Tory's attorney, basically saying that Tory has already taken to IG Live where he insinuated Megan was lying. The D.A. added that this type of behavior has put Megan in a vulnerable position as a victim who's also a public figure and suggested that Tory should talk to his lawyer before doing anything. Peep the clip below.