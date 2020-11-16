It's been a tumultuous year for Megan Thee Stallion yet she's been seeing an enormous amount of success and recognition for her efforts. From issues with her record label to the release of SUGA and then, the infamous shooting this past summer involvingTory Lanez, she's prospered in the face of adversity time and time again.

Earlier today, GQ revealed the cover for their latest issue featuring Megan Thee Stallion as Rapper Of The Year. The cover immediately upset plenty of folks who claimed that Megan Thee Stallion didn't deserve such a title. And people within this demographic started specifically criticizing Meg and GQ for playing the sympathy card due to the summer shooting.

"Lol this success comes from my hard work... I hate the misplaced animosity comments from “men” hating on women first thing in the AM," she tweeted back at a fan who said the recognition was merely a "sympathy vote."

The cover story also included comments from Meg on the July incident including allegations that Tory Lanez attempted to pay for her silence. She's previously insinuated this was the case when she first emerged with her side of the story, though the statement she gave GQ elaborated even further.

“[At this point] I'm really scared,” Megan recounts of the incident. “Because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I'm thinking, ‘I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’" Tory Lanez denied trying to buy Megan's silence..

Megan Thee Stallion's debut album Good News drops this Friday. Are you checking it out?