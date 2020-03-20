As of this publication, Roddy Ricch is spending his tenth week on top of the Billboard Hot 100 with "The Box." There have been a few songs in position to kick the Compton native out of his celebratory spot but each of his competitors has failed. Drake and Future seem poised to be runner-ups until the end of time but a new possibility has just arisen to overtake Ricch for the No. 1 record in the country.

If iTunes charts offer any indication of what the Billboard Hot 100 could look like in the coming weeks, it's looking likely that Megan Thee Stallion begins to pose a credible threat for Roddy Ricch's spot. The Houston-bred rapper just accomplished her latest No. 1 record on iTunes, passing Ricch, Post Malone "Circles," and the viral Cardi B "Coronavirus" song. With "Savage," Hot Girl Meg has achieved the latest dance craze and that could be all it takes to become the latest hit.

Last week, Stalli found herself on the chart with "Captain Hook" and "B.I.T.C.H." She's looking set to have an impressive debut with "Savage."

Do you think Megan Thee Stallion will be the one to dethrone Roddy Ricch? Is his run coming to an end? What do you think?