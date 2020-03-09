The top two spots of the Billboard Hot 100 have remained consistent for the last handful of weeks with Roddy Ricch and "The Box" sitting pretty at the pole position for a total of nine weeks now. After rising rapidly on the charts for a few weeks, the song picked up major traction on social media -- especially TikTok -- and it hasn't slowed down since. Drake and Future have been creeping behind the Compton upstart with their hit single "Life Is Good" remaining at the second spot, and the release of Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love" struck fear in the hearts of some. However, Ricch stuck it out for another week at #1.

In the latest Billboard Hot 100 update, it was announced that Roddy Ricch would be spending yet another week at the head of the Billboard Hot 100. He is followed by Drake and Future before Dua Lipa appears at No. 3. Post Malone's "Circles" was pushed back to the fourth spot and Lady Gaga debuted at No. 5.

In other chart-related news, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has experienced his first-ever No. 1 album this week with the release of My Turn. Hopefully, he doesn't get too comfortable there though because, after Eternal Atake dropped, it looks like Lil Uzi Vert will be coming for that spot.