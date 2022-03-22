The Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting case has been a hot topic since it took place back in July of 2020. A night that was supposed to be filled with fun ended up being one of the most shocking and unexpected moments of the year.

Since the incident happened, both parties have argued on social media, and in court, about their version of the truth. Within the span of almost two years, numerous claims have been made, and thousands of people have taken sides.

Yesterday, after Thee Stallion’s ex record label, 1501, hit her with a countersuit, she and Tory’s occurrence got thrown into the mix.

A Twitter user, who seems to be team Tory, took to the app to write out, “At this point Megan Thee Stallion is going to have to show us the bullet wound or something.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images

This greatly upset the Houston rapper and caused her to lose her cool on the user, insinuating that some women lack common sense.

She tweeted, “B*tches like this have ACTUAL C*M FOR BRAINS. D*ck eating a** b*tches. My hospital records are public record the DA has made a statement… yall choosing to be dumb at this point. You better hope a man never assaults you and nobody especially women believe you!”

After Megan read her for filth, her devout fans known as the Hotties tagged in and gave the antagonizer exactly what she asked for. Several uploaded the picture of the rapper’s wounded foot with stitches, which Megan posted herself in August 2020 as proof.

As fans continue to go off on the user, Megan has seemingly left it alone. For now.

What are your feelings on this case? Check out the Twitter thread down below.