Megan Thee Stallion might be one of the biggest artists out right now but she's facing some significant hurdles in her professional career. She and 1501 Certified Entertainment have been in an ongoing legal dispute over her contract but last year, she scored a massive win with the release of Something For Thee Hotties but 1501 isn't going down without a fight.



Larry French/Getty Images

According to TMZ, 1501 is arguing that Something For Thee Hotties wasn't Megan's final album on the label, claiming that she owes them more recordings and money. The countersuit was filed in response to Meg's February lawsuit where she said that her latest project fulfilled her contractual obligations with the label.

1501 wrote that Meg's latest project is simply a compilation of old recordings, claiming it is "made up of 21 recordings and includes spoken interlude recordings on which MTS does not appear as well as several previously-released recordings." They further state that the 29-minute project doesn't actually qualify as an album in her deal.

The suit says a new album from Megan Thee Stallion would require 12 "new master recordings of studio performances" that are unreleased. Additionally, they said they need to approve of the recordings, which Meg did not do for Something For Thee Hotties.

1501 wants the court to confirm that Something For Thee Hotties is not an actual album. If they get this win in court, that would mean Megan Thee Stallion must turn over two more albums. Additionally, they're seeking full accounting of Megan Thee Stallion's "collaborations, sponsorships, endorsements, and side engagements" and claim she owes the label a share of those earnings. 1501 believes that it's upwards of $1M.

