Since dropping "Whole Lotta Money" and its remix featuring Nicki Minaj, BIA's rapid ascension into stardom has been impressive and has sparked a ton of conversation between the Boston rapper's supporters, and her detractors.

And despite criticism about her Met Gala look and supposedly underwhelming BET Hip Hop Awards "Whole Lotta Money" performance, BIA has taken it all within stride and has clearly caught the attention of some of her peers in the rap game.

Nicki Minaj blew Drake's cover a couple of months ago after she revealed that the Toronto rapper had allegedly been texting her all night asking about BIA and now Minaj's ex, Meek Mill, has made it clear he's interested in linking up with her.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Quote-tweeting a fan's screenshot of BIA's record with G Herbo called "BESITO" Meek wrote simply, "I'm looking for Bia."

The Philadelphia rapper, fresh off releasing his fifth studio album Expensive Pain did not elaborate beyond that single sentence but there's a couple possible explanations.

Fans obviously jumped to the thought that Meek is romantically interested in BIA but it was pointed out that on the ASAP Ferg-assisted "Me (FMW) you can hear the classic Lil Jon "BIA BIA" sample. Meek's tweet, combined with the "BIA BIA" sample, have led fans to believe that a possible remix between the "Dreams & Nightmares" rapper and BIA is on the way.

There have been no other hints or nods to a "Me (FMW)" remix but based on the Lil Jon sample, it is possible a collaboration is on the way. It is also possible that Meek simply liked what he saw from BIA on the BET stage.

Whether or not anything comes from Meek's "I'm looking for Bia" tweet is yet to be seen but if anything does, check back to HNHH and in the meantime, let us know if you'd be excited for a potential Meek Mill x BIA record in the future.

