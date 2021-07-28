Weeks after Nicki Minaj unexpectedly announced that she would be hopping on BIA's runaway TikTok hit "Whole Lotta Money," the rising femcee remains one of the most exciting new faces of 2021. Although she has been putting in work in the music industry for years, this extra push from the Beam Me Up Scotty rapper seemed to be exactly what BIA needed.

Following a successful Rolling Loud performance over the weekend, the FOR CERTAIN artist has taken another moment to express her gratitude for the support that she has been receiving from fans and established artists as of late. According to BIA, established artists who help uplift up-and-coming acts by hopping on their tracks deserve plenty of respect for helping to usher in future generations of creatives. She also clarifies that well-known artists who don't are simply in the music industry for clout.



Image via Label

"I have so much respect when bigger artists jump on smaller artists records bc so many people forget we all had to start somewhere!" BIA says without mentioning Nicki Minaj by name. A fan brings her up, however, and BIA immediately addresses the impact that Nicki Minaj has had on her career this year. For those who forgot, Nicki was also one of the first mainstream acts to co-sign and collaborate with the late Pop Smoke.

BIA went on to relay a rather motivational quote for aspiring artists, saying, "Remember 'The openers of today, are the headliners of tomorrow.'"

Check out all of BIA's tweets on the topic below.

Are you a fan of popular rappers remixing a rising artist's most popular tracks? Or do you prefer more organic and original collaborations between established and aspiring acts?