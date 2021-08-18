Her "Whole Lotta Money" hit continues to make waves, even more so after Nicki Minaj jumped on the remix, and the song has caused a luxury brand to run out of shoes. Bia's fan-favorite first began climbing the charts after turning into a viral hit and her partnership with Minaj only intensified the hype. This isn't the first time Bia has had a track that captured the attention of the masses, as her "Best on Earth" collaboration with Russ was promoted by none other than Rihanna.

On "Whole Lotta Money," Bia rhymes: "I put on my jewelry just to go to the bodega / And I keep it with me just so that I'm feeling safer / Fendi on my body, but my feet is in Bottega / B*tch, I'm getting money, give a f*ck about a hater." According to Bia, she had trouble finding a certain style of Bottega Venetas when shopping and it may have been her own fault.

"Not the store clerk at Bottega saying the heels are sold out bc of the song [crying laughing emoji][orange heart emoji]," she tweeted. It's a good problem to have and it goes to show just how influential a hit song can be. Bia recently caught up with Harper's Bazaar to chat about her hit single and how "Whole Lotta Money" became popular months after it was released last December.

“I stopped having expectations, because I’ve been making music for a long time, and I’ve realized that I want the best for my music,” she shared with the outlet. “I just hope people love it. And I think that that’s allowed me to be grateful, whatever the outcome is, because I’m not expecting anything."

