Meek Mill, known as “one of rap’s few voices for the everyman” by the Rolling Stones, just posted a video showcasing his basketball skills on Instagram. To our surprise, he isn't any good. The North Philadelphia rapper always makes waves when it comes to music, but apparently he can't dunk a ball into the nest to save his life.

He's a man of humor, and can laugh at himself in times like this, which is what makes us love him. Mill is hard ball whose been through a lot of in his life, and he depicts that struggle beautifully in his music. When it comes to making jokes, and joking about himself, the rapper never fails to make us smile.

The Instagram post is a slow-motion video of Meek Mill running to dunk a basketball, making us believe he's about to make it -- but hilariously misses the shot, while cracking a smile. He captions the video, ''when you shoot ya shot but you not really fully lit yet 😂😂😂😂 I was disappointed when I came down lol.'' He claims he was disappointed, and a lot may find embarrassing, but anyone who can laugh at themselves is a winner. It's just a post, not meant to showcase his basketball skills, but to make people laugh in a world in need of laughter.

He was recently featured on a couple of legendary albums, including Wale's Wow... that's crazy, and he's collaborated with Justin Timberlake. This just shows that the North Philadelphia rapper is multi-faceted, is there anything he can't do? -- besides dunking a ball.