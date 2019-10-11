After weeks of promotion, which included hearing songs like “On Chill” & “Love & Loyalty,” Wale decides to come through today and share his new album Wow… That’s Crazy, which he calls his most personal by far.

“I never want to make anything that doesn’t feel infinite .. absolute .. this album is my most personal by far,” he said. “The majority of my time making it I just knew it would be my last.”

The follow up to 2017’s Shine contains 15 tracks in total and a slew of big named features, including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk, Jeremih, Bryson Tiller, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and more.

"If you like 'On Chill,' you're gonna really love the album, because it's essentially like a loosely based story that follows the 'On Chill' narrative," he said. "Because 'On Chill' is a record about dating but not tripping on whoever you deal with on your time. That's a chapter and there's a fight, there's a break up, there's a my fault and her fault, there's all these layers to it. There's an opening credits on the album, it's like that."

In support of the album, Wale is currently on the road for his "Everything Is Fine" Tour, which you can peep dates for right here.

Out now, stream the new album in its entirety (below) and let us know what you think!