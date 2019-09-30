Meek Mill and Future are currently on the Legendary Nights Tour together and last night they stopped in Houston for one of the biggest shows on the entire trip. Houston is one of those cities that always shows out so it's no surprise that Meek and Future wanted to do something special for the crowd in attendance.

As you can see in the Twitter video below, during Meek's performance, four members of the Houston Rockets including Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Austin Rivers, and PJ Tucker were brought up on stage. The four players can be seen jumping around and having a great time with Meek while the crowd went absolutely nuts.

There were definitely some Rockets fans in attendance and based on their lineup this season, the fanbase has a lot to be excited about. Westbrook and Harden used to have phenomenal chemistry during their time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and since then, they have improved immensely as players. If they can get back to their Thunder ways, they will be a dangerous duo as the season goes on.

Meanwhile, Rivers and Tucker have become fan-favorites in Houston thanks to their contributions over the past couple of seasons. Clearly, Meek knew what he was doing when he brought them up.