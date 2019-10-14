The last we've heard of Justin Timberlake dropping new music, we reported on him possibly working with Lizzo. Indeed, rumors of a collaboration between the two first sparked after both Justin Timberlake and Lizzo shared a video of themselves amidst a jam session this past Thursday. Moreover, Timberlake captioned the creative moment with the following: "Lizzo flames, brb." On the other hand, the "Truth Hurts" artist posted the same video via her Instagram story with the words "Did some Rap Sh*t wiff JT." And now, reports from HipHopNMore confirm that JT will not only be collaborating with Lizzo, but also Meek Mill and SZA.

“I just called my publishers and I said, ‘You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people, and I want to collaborate more. I’ve been songwriting and producing for so long — I want to experience that energy, and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing," shared Justin. He also spoke on his upcoming collaboration with Lizzo: "I think she thought I was lying, but we got in and we got a couple of ideas,” he teased. “I’m not going to tell you too much about what we did together in the studio. If she wants to tell you she can, but it’s flames. It is so good. I am so excited about it.” There happens to be unreleased music featuring Meek Mill and SZA. So, this is definitely exciting news and we can't wait to hear.

