The latest industry gossip appears to be circling around Pop sensation Justin Timberlake and his rise from his lengthy musical hiatus. According to the Wisconsin Gazette, the hitmaker just might be back and considering his future collaborations for a project already. Thus far, the chatter states that Timberlake has his eyes set on the budding rapper and songstress Lizzo for his new music. The rumors sparked after both Justin Timberlake and Lizzo shared a video of themselves amidst a jam session this past Thursday. Moreover, Timberlake captioned the creative moment with the following: "Lizzo flames, brb." On the other hand, the "Truth Hurts" artist posted the same video via her Instagram story with the words "Did some Rap Sh*t wiff JT." Hence, it is fair to assume some heat is on the way and it may very much involve both Lizzo and JT. Are you ready?

The 38-year-old singer last dropped his project Man Of The Woods last year, thus new music from him is almost timely. During an interview last summer, JT admitted he was looking forward to working with Drake again and that the latter was in talks. He also shared his thoughts on Drake's album Scorpion, "I love 'Scorpion', I think it literally just like answered anything. We've talked about [collaborating again] a lot. I don't wanna say too much because I don't wanna jinx it, but we've talked about it a lot."