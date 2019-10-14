A lot of celebrities are in town for Rolling Loud. The star-studded event attracted the likes of YG, Trippie Redd, Young MA, Fat Joe, A Boogie, Juice Wrld and more. And despite not everyone making it to the festival due to NYPD-fueled restrictions, it appears the show remained the place to be this past weekend in New York City. This year, the festival had headliners Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and the Wu-Tang Clan on Saturday along with Lil Uzi Vert and A$AP Rocky on Sunday. Even Rihannamade her way to the festival to kick it with A$AP Rocky after his show. Moreover, Meek Mill was in attendance and made light of his time at Rolling Loud by highlighting an interesting moment.

The Philly rapper came in contact with an individual who very much looked like the Migos' very own Offset. In a short video shared via his story, the rapper is heard mocking the look-a-like, telling him "Ain't it Cardi birthday, dawg? What you doing here?" as people are heard in the background laughing. While the person's resemblance to Offset remains subjective, we do see a little something going on there. What do you think? Does he look like Offset or nah?