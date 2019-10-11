Diddy's Instagram page is a place of inspiration. Whether it's just bits of knowledge he drops or passion-fueled rants, there's enough recorded documentation to have daily inspirational quotes from Diddy in a calendar. Now, in all seriousness, Diddy's a legend and if there's anything you can learn from him, it's how he's stayed hungry and hustled harder in the decades he's been in the game.

When you look at some of the top rappers of this generation, the majority, if not all of them, would say that Diddy has been an inspiration to them. He got it out the mud, launched Bad Boy and expanded his empire past music into television, film, and more. Meek Mill is among those who's expressed his aspiration to reach the levels of someone like Diddy or Jay-Z. Meek took to Instagram to share some of his emotions which are encapsulated in a timeless video of Diddy wearing a Von Dutch shirt.

"What's next? What's next? I gotta get it, I'm not going to stay fuckin' down. I'm not going to stay fuckin' lying down. I'm not, I can't do that, man. I can't do that. What's next? Give me something else. What can't you do? I can do it," Diddy says in the throwback clip. Meek simply captioned the video, "This how I feel inside....."

It's lovely that Meek is motivated and all but he did promise us a summer pack that he never actually dropped. Perhaps he should drop that off before getting carried away in whatever other venture he plans on pursuing. (Just kidding, Meek. Please drop that pack, though)