It was announced yesterday that the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas would issue a public apology to Meek Mill for the way he was treated on their property. When he was denied entry at the hotel, his lawyer claimed that it was an act of racism. The hotel tried to fight back by saying it was actually a capacity issue but now, they're admitting that they did not treat the situation well at all. As reported by TMZ, the hotel has issued a statement on the matter, apologizing to Meek and inviting the Philadelphia rapper back through their doors.

"We apologize to Meek Mill for how we handled the situation on Saturday, May 25, as we did not act in a respectful manner and were wrong," wrote a representative for The Cosmopolitan on Twitter. "Meek Mill has not had any prior incident on our property. The Cosmopolitan has zero tolerance for discrimination and we pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment. We look forward to welcoming Meek Mill back to the resort."

Several of Meek's peers stood up for him and joined the "cultural ban" that he set forth on the hotel. People like 50 Cent, Swae Lee, Yo Gotti, and more jumped to Meek's defense and supported him the entire way through. Meek is expected to make his own post soon about the ordeal, accepting the apology and putting to rest any threat of a potential lawsuit.



Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images