Meek Mill and his rumoured girlfriend, fashion designer Milan Harris, may have to fess up to their highly speculated relationship once and for all, after clues of their budding romance were spotted on social media on Wednesday. The detective work began with a photo that Milan, who founded the fashion brand Milano di Rouge and goes by Milano, posted on Sunday. She shared a mirror selfie showing off her baby bump and clutching a Louis Vuitton bag.

It didn't seem like much, at first; after all, she had already revealed to the public that she was pregnant at her fashion show in December, which immediately lead to fans suspecting that Meek was the father. Meek shared a photo on his Instagram story after Milano posted the above photo, though, in which the same Louis Vuitton bag can be seen on the table. The keen eyes of the Internet also noticed another matching detail between content shared by these two alleged lovebirds. Meek posted a photo on his story of himself standing on a patterned carpeted floor, and 7 hours later, Milano posted a photo of herself standing on the same carpeted floor, captioned "Spa day."

There have been a multitude of hints that these two are a couple that date all the way back to the beginning of last year. Neither Meek nor Milano have ever confirmed their rumoured relationship, but speculation continued and ultimately rose when word spread about her pregnancy. The two of them have continued to hang out since her announcement, and Meek even recently tricked fans by seemingly alluding to impregnating Milano. However, the tables have turned now that they've been caught red-handed. These two will either have to give a good explanation or finally admit to their undying love for one another.