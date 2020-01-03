A few words uttered by Meek Mill have caused quite the stir. While much of the world has returned to work following exhaustive New Year's celebrations, there are a few celebrities who are still enjoying some rest and relaxation. DJ Khaled loves linking up with a few of his favorite people and heading to the ocean for some fun in the sun. He shared videos showing himself, Diddy, Future, Meek Mill and more suited up and ready to go off on a ride on jetskis. It all looked as if it was innocent fun, but a brief appearance by Meek had tongues wagging.

For months, the rapper's personal life has been the topic of conversation. Rumors of his relationship with Milano di Rouge founder Milan Harris have been running rampant for quite some time, and after she confirmed she was pregnant just weeks ago, some believed that Meek was once again going to be a father.

While jet-skiing with the fellas, DJ Khaled had his camera out recording their adventures. "Take a look at 2020," he repeatedly said. Then, Meek speaks. Initially, it sounds as if he says, "It's new baby on the way, baby!" Whatever it was caught Khaled off guard as he chuckled and replied, "What you say Meek? Yo, Meek! What the hell you say?" Then Meek responded, "2020 is real, wavy on the way!"

Give it a listen for yourself and see if people are just reading too much into this.