Meek Mill may be welcoming his second child soon. as his rumoured girlfriend, fashion designer and founder of brand Milano di Rouge, Milan Harris, is pregnant. Milan debuted her baby bump while closing her Milano di Rouge fashion show on Saturday night. Though Milan has not officially made any of her own posts about the pregnancy on social media, she has reposted several IG stories of attendees of the show congratulating her to her own account. In many of these reposted clips show, Milan reveals the pregnancy by playing a segment she filmed prior to the event on the screen at the show, which details her journey towards pregnancy and expresses how blessed she feels. She then came out onto the stage in a tight, full-bodysuit accentuating her belly for an in-the-flesh reveal.

While there has been no confirmation on whether Meek is the father of Milan's child, it would not come as a surprise if this were the case. Meek and Milan have been romantically linked for what feels like forever. The two have never officially confirmed their relationship, despite posting one another on their social media accounts often and even taking a romantic getaway together. If Milan's baby is indeed Meek's child, this would make him a father for the second time.