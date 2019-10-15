For months, Meek Mill has been rumored to be dating streetwear brand owner Milano Di Rouge. The two have made appearances on each other's social profiles and although they've never truly admitted whether or not they're dating, they have made it clear that they are good friends. Milan and Meek seem to be enjoying an early week getaway because, from the looks of their separate uploads, they were in the same tropical location at the same time, leading fans to believe they're definitely more than just buddies.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The sleuths over at The Shade Room were doing what they always do... stalking celebrities and trying to find out more about their personal lives. Meek Mill was their target this weekend. The Philadelphia rapper posted a video of himself by a gorgeous pool in a sunny destination and right away, their spies took to Milano's page to see what she was up to. Surprisingly enough, she was also sharing shots with the same view, meaning that they were likely together in their vacation paradise.

Neither Meek nor Milan have confirmed that they were together but from the look of the videos below, it's pretty clear that they were. Do you think they're dating? Has Meek finally found the right one for him? We're crossing our fingers!