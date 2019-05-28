At the beginning of this year, Meek Mill set out on a mission to stop women from wearing lace-front wigs. He noted that ever since he accidentally pulled a girl's wig off while getting intimate with her, he's been traumatized and refuses to date a woman who wears lace-fronts. For months, people have been speculating on who Meek is spending his late nights with. There have been a few women romantically linked to the rapper, including Milano, and the creator of her own streetwear empire may have just confirmed that she is indeed dating Meek Mill.

Milano shared a photo of herself with a big smile on her face after her edges started to grow back. She said that her "frontals ripped them out" and the comment had one fan particularly curious. A woman suggested that she was going natural to please Meek and Milano actually responded. Her reply has people thinking that the two are a couple. "I like lace fronts even if he don’t. I’ll still wear wigs. I just need to give it a break," she wrote.

This isn't a confirmation of their relationship by any means but it does add major fuel to a fire that was already burning pretty fiercely. Do you think Meek and Milano are together?