This weekend, Meek Mill brought his son on stage to spit a freestyle to his crowd of thousands. Not many kids have the opportunity to show off their skills on a wide scale like that but being the son of a global phenomenon has its perks. Perhaps he will grow up to follow in his daddy's footsteps. Until then though, we're happy listening to the Philadelphia spitter change the game with each new release. Meek was just granted a new trial and for the first time in his adult life, he's not on probation. He's been celebrating with family and today, he shared a rare photo of his little one on Instagram. Fans appreciated the cute display but some people think he looks a little bit like another rapper.

In the comments section of Meek's latest upload, fans can be found comparing the boy's looks to those of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the controversial rapper from Baton Rouge, and Tyler, The Creator. While we definitely see some similarities between him and Tyler, he also looks a lot like Meek, which is surprisingly not being brought up that often among fans. Still, the recording artist is happy to show off his child to the world. "Papi chasing the waveeeee," wrote Meek as his son brushed his hair.

Check out the cute photo below.