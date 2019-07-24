We've been waiting to hear this news for years and finally, it has arrived. Meek Mill is a free man and he can no longer be considered a felon! The rapper took to his social media outlets to inform his fans of the incredible news, telling everybody that as of today, he is off probation for the first time in his adult life.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meek Mill has been facing an uphill battle for so long and it felt as though he would never see this day. However, after working extremely hard with a phenomenal legal staff, the Philadelphia spitter can finally start to forget about his 2008 conviction. He announced the news that he would be granted a new trial after the Philly D.A suggested that Judge Genece Brinkley, who has proven to be very biased in the case, be removed from counsel. Meek is ecstatic about the news, sharing his joy online.

"As of right now I’m not on probation and I am not a felon anymore," wrote the rapper. "Today was mega!!!" Congratulations to Meek Mill on this absolutely amazing news and we continue to keep him in our thoughts. He just took one giant leap forward in his case but this isn't over yet.