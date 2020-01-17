Meek Mill and fashion designer Milan Harris have been rumoured to be dating practically since the dawn of time. Okay, maybe not that long, but at least since last May, without any official confirmation from either one of them. The status of their relationship became only one of many mysteries surrounding this pair last month, though. After Milan, founder of the Milano di Rouge brand, announced at her fashion show in December that she was pregnant, speculation surrounded the identity of the father, many suspecting Meek, of course. Though Milan has not confirmed anything as of yet, a brief soundbite of Meek during his jet ski adventure with Diddy, Future, and DJ Khaled at the beginning of the year had some questioning whether he had announced that he had "a new baby on the way."

Though Meek and Milan have not declared their relationship status nor the father of her baby, they were recently spotted together at the premiere of Bad Boys For Life, the third film in the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Bad Boys franchise. The two of them posed on the street outside of the movie theatre, their beaming smiles seeming to indicate that this couple is, indeed, a couple, and that all is well with tghem. While this certainly gives us reason to believe that the two are official official, the jury's still out on whether Meek is indeed Milan's baby daddy. It seems pretty likely given their public outing and the happiness they exude around each other, but until Meek is officially claimed as a future papa, nobody can be sure.