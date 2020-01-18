Rumours about a romance between Meek Mill and fashion designer Milan Harris have been circulating for quite some time. Neither have ever claimed each other in that way, but when Milan, founder of the Milano di Rouge brand, announced she was pregnant in December at her fashion show, many still speculated that Meek might be the father. Meek seemed to be addressing this speculation when he yelled out, "It's new baby on the way, baby!" during a jet skiing session with Future, Diddy, and DJ Khaled, at the beginning of the year, he and Milan both have yet to offer up any type of official confirmation. They were, however, spotted attending the Bad Boys For Life premiere together recently, which once again raised the question of whether Meek is Milan's baby daddy.

Following this outing, Meek put his fans in a frenzy trying to decode his words once again, when he tweeted a rather crude statement.

Many assumed this was his super classy way of revealing that he had in fact impregnated Milan, considering the very opportune timing of the tweet. However, after tons of users accused him of finally admitting to his impending paternity, Meek clarified what exactly he meant by "dump."

Though he seemed to be indicating that he was using "dump" in a Philly-specific way and not to infer insemination, he commented on The Shade Room's Instagram post of his initial tweet, revealing he hadn't even meant to use that word in the first place.

"Typo it was jumped 😅😅😂😂," Meek commented. What is the truth, sir? Meek continued to the state of things up even more when he tweeted something very sweet about Milan.

If this whole situation didn't already have you wondering whether Meek was intentionally trolling us just to keep us on our toes, he actually prefaced these tweets by admitting how much fun he has messing with us.

Mission accomplished, Meek.