Incarcerated rapper Max B isn't going to let something like prison keep him from churning out new music. The Harlem rapper has been in jail since 2009 after he was sentenced to 75 years on charges related to murder and robbery. This year we've seen Max B, real name Charley Wingate, make a number of moves in his music career as he's released his first single in eight years, as well as steadily continued to bless fans with new tunes. He even dropped his joint mixtape Coke Wave 4 with French Montana over the summer.

Montana has suggested that Wingate may be home sooner than later, but in the meantime, Wingate is reclaiming his place in hip hop from behind bars. Max B recently announced that his forthcoming project House Money EP will drop on December 6 and he shared the seven-song tracklist that includes features from Cam'ron, Jadakiss, French Montana, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Wiz Khalifa, Dave East, and A$AP Ferg.

As he prepares for his latest album to finally reach the world, Wingate has also been working on a documentary. He's shared segments on Instagram where he sits and speaks candidly about his musical influences, upbringing, and much more. Check out his tracklist and watch a few clips from his forthcoming documentary below.

1. Take My Time

2. Super Bad ft. French Montana

3. Ride on Em ft. Jadakiss

4. So Cold ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie

5. Never Change ft. Wiz Khalifa

6. Goodbye ft. Cam’ron & Dave East

7. Champagne Wishes ft. A$AP Ferg