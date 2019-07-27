Max B will be back on free land again sooner than expected. The legendary hip-hop act took to Instagram to announce that his time has been reduced to 12 years. He was originally given 75 years for conspiracy charges regarding armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and murder. "They gave me 75, got it chopped to a 20 then got it down to a dozen, nigga I’m good with the money," Max wrote on Instagram as the caption to a picture of him smiling with his arms crossed in a jumpsuit.

Although French Montana's estimate of Max B getting out in 2018 didn't occur, this is almost as good. With a reduced sentence of 12 years, Max B should be out in 2021. French spoke about the Kardashian family, and Kim's intent of helping Max B out, previously. "I mean, life is like a mirror sometimes," stated French. "And sometimes a lot of people don't see the good that they do, like as far as Kim. Me and Kim was talking about getting Max B home from jail. 'Cause she's doing the whole thing with....So, like for her to even reach out and do that I felt like that was powerful. A lot of people don't see things like that."