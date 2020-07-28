One of the hottest new couples on the scene, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, are making up for lost time by flooding social media with lovey-dovey pictures.

After Fox separated from her husband Brian Austin Green, she stepped back on the scene with her new rockstar boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, and it looks like they're falling in love pretty quickly.

In their latest public display of affection, MGK swooned over his girl on Instagram.

"Waited for eternity to find you again," wrote the rapper on IG. The caption accompanied a picture of them in the bathroom mirror, sticking out their tongues and getting playful for the camera.

These days, MGK has been all about his girlfriend and his daughter, celebrating his little girl's eleventh birthday on the 'gram with a gallery of adorable pictures.

In other Machine Gun Kelly news, the rapper has been teasing his upcoming album Tickets To My Downfall for the last little while, even getting a tattoo of the project's title. It is set to be a celebration of pop-punk with Kellz working heavily with Travis Barker on the majority of the album.

Are you a fan of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox together?