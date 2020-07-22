Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are now a confirmed item, following a slew of rumors and incriminating photos, not to mention, a music video starring the actress.

As we've learned, the two met out in Puerto Rico while filming a movie together, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The film, directed by Randall Emmett, is a crime thriller that also stars Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, Michael Beach, Sistine Stallone, and Jackie Cruz.

While MGK has previously confessed his love for Megan's feet in a solo interview, the two have now linked up for their first joint interview as part of Lala Kent's podcast, which also happens to include Randall.

The couple backtrack their love story, to the day they first met on set, with Megan Fox revealing she knew something would come of the two. "I was like, 'who is going to play this role?' And he (director Randall Emmett) was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh-oh,' " Fox said during the conversation. She continued to explain that she "could feel that some wild sh*t was going to happen to me from that meeting."

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

"I just felt it, like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that," Fox stated. She went on to refer to them as twin flames, "A twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Despite Megan Fox's initial confidence that their relationship would blossom into something important, apparently MGK wasn't so certain, although he was just as enamored with Fox. He confessed to lingering around Fox's trailer for a chance to make eye contact with the star.

"She would have to get out of her car, and walk from her car to her trailer. There were, like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope," he revealed.

Clearly, all that hoping worked. The two seem to be very much in love. Check out a little teaser clip from the podcast below.

