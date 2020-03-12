Machine Gun Kelly & Young Thug Get Back To Bars "Bullets With Names"

Ever since Machine Gun Kelly decided to deviate from expectations and deliver a pop-punk album called Tickets To My Downfall, some appeared concerned that he was abandoning his rap roots altogether. Yesterday MGK took to Instagram to address the doubters, requesting that they "stop telling him what to do" and appreciate an artist's desire to explore different forms of creative expression. Now, he's come through with something tangible for those who miss the bar-spitting Gunner, a new posse cut called "Bullets With Names."

Far from the pop-punk path he's been straying of late, the Young Thug, RJMrLa, and Lil Duke assisted single finds MGK back on his BS, taking to some woodwinds and 808s like he never left. Wingman Young Thug comes through to return the "Ecstasy" favor, sliding through with a dexterous contribution to the hypnotic banger. "I got a pack of them Skittles, bro, all different flavors and all different flavors," he raps, on some taste the rainbow. "Type of hot, all them centerfolds."

Lil Duke closes out the track on a high note, and while MGK himself might have benefitted from an extended verse, "Bullets With Names" remains one of the more immediately hip-hop centric tracks we've seen from the upcoming project. It's unclear whether it will be the lone rap cut on Tickets To My Downfall, but it certainly opens up the possibilities for a variety of different styles from the multi-talented artist. What do you think of this one?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I hit a seven and picked up a dinner roll

I get the bread then I fuck me a centerfold

I bought a Perc like my name is Gorilla

Though I'm from the place where the killers and sinners go