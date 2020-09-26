Tickets To My Downfall
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Teases His "Born With Horns" Album: "There’s Nothing Holding Me Back"Machine Gun Kelly dropped some details about his next album, this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Beefs With Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Over Unused CollaborationMachine Gun Kelly and Corey Taylor exchanged words on Twitter throughout the day, Monday.By Cole Blake
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Surprises Fans With Last Minute Lollapalooza SetMachine Gun Kelly did a surprise performance at Lollapalooza, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Announces "Tickets To My Downfall" 2021 Tour DatesMachine Gun Kelly is getting ready to hit the road. By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly's SNL Performance: "Best That Show Has Ever Seen"MGK's long-awaited SNL debut makes his girlfriend proud.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Releases "First-Of-Its-Kind" Musical "Downfalls High" On YouTubeMachine Gun Kelly relives his high school days in "Downfalls High".By Alex Zidel
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Was "Coked Out" In A "Drunken Stupor" While Making AlbumHe recalled the early days of creating "Tickets To My Downfall" were a bit of a wild time.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosMachine Gun Kelly & Halsey Connect In "Forget Me Too" VideoMachine Gun Kelly continues to bring "Tickets To My Downfall" to life with Halsey-assisted "Forget Me Too." By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersMachine Gun Kelly's "Tickets To My Downfall" Is The Number One AlbumMachine Gun Kelly has officially secured his first-ever number one album on the Billboard charts with "Tickets To My Downfall."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMGK Praises Travis Barker's "OG" Presence: "I Needed That Figure In My Life"Machine Gun Kelly explains how "Tickets To My Downfall" collaborator Travis Barker helped bring stability to his life. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMachine Gun Kelly Delivers A Pop Punk Ballad On "Play This When I'm Gone"Machine Gun Kelly's new pop-punk album finishes with on a softer note.By Alexander Cole
- NewsMachine Gun Kelly Mourns His Father and Aunt On "Lonely"Machine Gun Kelly shares a lot of pain in his new song "Lonely."By Alexander Cole