In the span of a year, Machine Gun Kelly completely revitalized his career and morphed into one of the funniest personalities in the rap game. We all knew that he could spit but, apparently, it took a short-lived feud against Eminem to bring him all this notoriety. Experiencing the strongest year of his entire career by a crazy margin, MGK released a critically-acclaimed album, starred in several high-profile movies, and significantly raised his celebrity status. He's doing something right and, clearly, he knows what sort of content people expect from him. This new goofy side of the rapper has been on full display this year, continuing throughout his joint tour with Young Thug, and he brought back the humor by revealing what statement caused him to lose his virginity back in the day.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

It's been a long time since Machine Gun Kelly's first sexual encounter but, in his latest video upload to social media, he remembered exactly what he said before getting lucky. "The last thing i said b4 i lost my virginity," captioned Kellz on the clip before spilling the tea. "I'm a good rollerblader," he said, raising an eyebrow and nodding his head, knowing damn well that the girls would come running after him.

It's time to bring the rollerblades out, boys. It might be icy out there on the streets but if you're trying to get some action, this might be your only chance.