The realm of emo rap has borrowed heavily from pop-punk influences. As emo rap became incredibly popular with acts like Lil Peep and Juice WRLD at the helm, these influences started to stretch into more corners of rap. Sing-songy hooks continue to feature in tracks with elements of hip hop and that hybrid could be attributed to the artists who grew up during the pop-punk era of the early 2000's. This pattern could be seen at times in Machine Gun Kelly's music, but he's going to take it a step further but making a full-fledged pop-punk album.

MGK shared this news as a side-note in an Instagram post thanking Travis Barker for a gift. The Blink-182 drummer bought him the BE@RBRICK collaboration between mastermind and MEDICOM Toy. The black bear figurine retails for about $360 USD. MGK decided to adorably name his own "MURDER".

The mentioning of the forthcoming pop-punk record in this post may allude to the fact that Travis Barker will contribute to it. MGK, Travis Barker and YUNGBLUD actually already collaborated on a song titled "I Think I'm OKAY", which could be considered to fall under the pop-punk umbrella.

In other Machine Gunk Kelly news, he was spotted leaving a Golden Globes after-party with actress Kate Beckinsale. This piece of gossip was thought to be quite scandalous since Beckinsale is the ex of MGK's best friend, Pete Davidson.