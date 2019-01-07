Kate Beckinsale
- Pop CultureKate Beckinsale Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?Journey through Kate Beckinsale's diverse acting career, from her early roles in British television to her rise in Hollywood.By Rain Adams
- RelationshipsJason Momoa Shuts Down Kate Beckinsale Romance Rumors: "It Was Chivalry"Rumors ran wild after they were spotted at Jay-Z's afterparty, but the newly-single actor denies that he's dating the actress while also speaking on "Fast 10."By Erika Marie
- GossipKate Beckinsale Reportedly Rushed To A Las Vegas Hospital With Back InjuryThe actress has been spending time in Sin City while filming her new movie, “Prisoner’s Daughter.”By Hayley Hynes
- GossipKate Beckinsale Responds To Reports That She's Coupled Up With Machine Gun KellyKate wasn't having it. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Is Working On A Pop-Punk AlbumWith help from Travis Barker?? By Noah C
- Pop CultureKate Beckinsale Seen With Machine Gun Kelly, Friend Of Her Ex, Pete DavidsonA post-Globes tradition? By Noah C
- GossipJamie Foxx Now Reported To Be Dating Comedian Natalie FriedmanJamie Foxx's love life once again reported on. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Ditches Stand-Up Comedy Gig After Owner Jokes About His ExesPete Davidson bailed on his stand-up routine when the comedy club owner mentioned his infamous exes.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Drops $400 On McDonald's Amid Kate Beckinsale Break-UpPete Davidson was feeling all kinds of generous.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Is Back On Instagram After Monthly HiatusIn case anyone was wondering. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentPete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each OtherPete and Kate are still making out on the clock. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Discusses Age-Gap With Girlfriend Kate Beckinsale“It doesn’t really bother us."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Debuts New Unicorn Tattoo On His ForearmAnother day, another ink. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Is A Big Fan Of Pete Davidson Dating Kate Beckinsale: "I Love That Sh*t"MGK is a fan.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Gets Warning From Kate Beckinsale's Ex To "Be Careful"Matt Rife tries to be subtle about his warning.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Debuts New Ink During Kate Beckinsale Make Out SessionAnnnnd just like that Pete is on to the next. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKate Beckinsale Roasts Fan Who's "Disappointed" In Her Possibly Dating Pete DavidsonKate Beckinsale isn't here for the sass. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAriana Grande Is All For Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale Dating: "So Cute"Ariana Grande is seemingly happy for her ex.By Chantilly Post
- GossipPete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale Spotted Holding Hands Fuelling Dating RumorsThe pair has been coy about it thus far.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Parties With MGK After Golden Globes, Leaves With Kate BeckinsalePete Davidson was reportedly seen leaving the party with Kate Beckinsale.By Alex Zidel