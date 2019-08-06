Machine Gun Kelly and YUNGBLUD brought a grungy, sepia-tone aesthetic to perform their pop-punk track, "I Think I'm OKAY," on The Late Late Show with James Corden. A shirtless MGK and a suited-up YUNGBLUD riff guitars, trade verses and share mics while rocking out to the cut from MGK's latest release, Hotel Diablo. Unfortunately, Travis Barker did not join the duo on the late night stage, although he is featured on the album version. However, the three can be seen jamming together in the song's chaotic music video.

With a name like YUNGBLUD, it might come as quite a surprise that he is an English singer whose music hails more from the ska-influenced punk of the 90's than today's trap. The rock star energy of the performance reaches a height with MGK jumping on speakers and kicking over mic-stands, and then the aggression subsides when MGK and YUNGBLUD simultaneously flip over their guitars to show the words "Dayton" and "El Paso" taped onto their respective guitars to commemorate those killed in the mass shootings this week.

If you like what you see here, catch Machine Gun Kelly in your city on his lengthy tour with Young Thug this fall.