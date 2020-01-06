Last year, Kate Beckinsale was spotted flirting with Pete Davidson at a Golden Globes after-party. The two went on to date for a few months, despite public remarks about the 20-year age difference between them. They ended things in April and, as of late, Pete Davidson has been dating 18-year-old actress, Kaia Gerber. During the previous episode of Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update", Davidson joked about his relationship with Gerber before alluding to him going to rehab over the holiday break.

Last night, the 2020 Golden Globes were held and, of course, the event was followed by elite parties. A photo exclusively obtained by Page Six shows Beckinsale leaving LA's Chateau Marmont in the same car as Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) early Monday. Not only is the 29-year-old rapper a good friend of Davidson, they also bear a striking resemblance. They are both lanky, heavily-tattooed white dudes with bleached-blond hair. If Beckinsale continues her pattern, she may end up going home with Justin Bieber after the 2021 Golden Globes.

Hopefully this incident doesn't create any tension between Pete and MGK. They both starred in an indie comedy film, Big Time Adolescence, which premiered at Sundance last year. The friends are also reportedly working on another motion picture together.