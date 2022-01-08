Their marriage has been on the rocks for years and now it seems that A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson are headed to divorce court. The world first received a glimpse into the tension between the couple on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood as Lyrica voiced her frustrations over her husband's infidelities. They later welcomed a son, but still, the dissolution of their marriage often made for viral social media moments.

The couple even appeared on The Conversation where they attempted to hash out their differences with their mothers who have also been at odds. It seems that things didn't get better because TMZ now reports that Anderson has filed for divorce.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

We're not sure if this breakup will make its way to reality television, but the outlet stated that after five years of marriage, Anderson filed paperwork to end her relationship on Friday (January 7). Way back in July 2020, Ari Fletcher was on Instagram Live, and in the comments, Lyrica wrote that she wanted "out" of her marriage. Many believed that she and Bentley would split, but some hoped that they would be able to reconcile, if not for their son.

Aside from Bentley being accused of stepping out on his wife, Anderson also faced accusations of cheating with Safaree Samuels back in 2018. It was a topic of Love & Hip Hop at the time, but it was later revealed that nothing happened between the two. Although Anderson and Bentley have been widely public about their marital issues, they've both remained silent, for now, about the divorce filing.

