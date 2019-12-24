Love & Hip Hop Hollywood is in the thick of its reunion at the moment and emotions are running high. It is no secret that the Love & Hip Hop franchise relies on high-drama and high-stake situations to engage its viewers. And although much entertainment stems from watching castmembers fight, there are also moments where we take a step back and shed a few tears. A lot of couples and their relationship on the show get tested continuously throughout the season. And with the overwhelming pressure stemming from being in the public eye, we can only imagine how difficult it must be for some to stay together. Lyrica and A1 are representative of such couples who have gone through difficult times together and so publicly. With luring allegations of infidelity and more marital transgressions, the couple has been going through it and all of it came out during the highly anticipated reunion.

In a video shared by TheShadeRoom, we can see both A1 and Lyrica in tears as they discuss the current state of their relationship. At some point, Lyrica even walks off the stage, crying. Eventually, a second part also shared by the platform shows the couple reuniting in what many can consider being a vulnerable moment. Lyrica's mother, Lyrica G, chimes in on the situation midway, adding: "[A1] is sitting there in his feelings because he knows he did not honour his vows." You may get more detail on this situation in the upcoming episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.